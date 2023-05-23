PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies rescue abandoned puppy stuck in drain filling with water

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIECKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to rescue an abandoned puppy from a roadside drainage pipe.

According to the Sheriff’s office, on May 18, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Unit responded to the area of Westwood Circle in Pickens regarding an abandoned puppy stuck in a drainage pipe filling with water.

Deputies said after climbing into the culvert, Sergeant Gary Anthony was able to free the pup, who thankfully was not injured.

“Excellent work, guys,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

