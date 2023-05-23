Comfortable conditions continue before rain chances increase this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Comfortable and dry conditions are expected to continue through midweek before rain chances climb heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

Next Few Days: Just below-average, mainly dry.

Weekend: Rain chances climbing, cooler.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers possible.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s heading out the door Wednesday morning, even as low as the mid 40s in our mountain communities. We’ll see another day of partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Forecast over the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A cold front sinks south through the area by Thursday, and a few showers could develop in the higher elevations. A stray shower can’t be ruled out elsewhere, but most will end up staying dry. Highs will reach right around 80 degrees before cooler temperatures work in for the end of the week/weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook: We’ll be watching an area of low pressure to our south that will likely bring the region our next best chance for rain. There remains timing/coverage discrepancies this far out, so stay tuned for frequent updates as we get closer!

We will be much cooler this weekend, only making it to near 70 degrees on Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s by Sunday afternoon. Memorial Day looks to feature scattered showers as will with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

