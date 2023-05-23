PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS teacher arrested in Gaston County on sex charge stemming from Texas

The 49-year-old fled to North Carolina after a student in Texas accused him of sexual assault.
Makalani Jones
Makalani Jones(Gaston County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) teacher was arrested in Gaston County on Monday in relation to a sex charge stemming from the state of Texas.

According to the US Marshals Service, 49-year-old Makalani Jones was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Bell County, Texas, charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

At the time of the alleged incident, Jones was a music teacher within the Killeen Independent School District. He was accused of sexual assault by one of his students.

Following the allegations, Jones fled to North Carolina, where he became employed at Hidden Valley Elementary School in northeast Charlotte.

CMS said Tuesday that it is “gathering details” regarding the allegations, and said Jones has been suspended with pay.

The Gaston County Police Department said it arrested Jones on behalf of the US Marshals.

Records show he is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail.

Marshals said Jones is in the extradition process back to Texas, but could not offer a timeline on how long that could take.

Related: Former Lincoln County teacher arrested and charged with 24 felony sex crimes

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollar General on Highway 601 was robbed on Saturday, according to deputies.
Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money
Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
A GoFundMe for a man who was killed in a major fire in Charlotte has raised more than $3,000 so...
GoFundMe created for the family of father-of-four who died in Charlotte fire
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

“I am thankful to be a recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards for my...
Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black named to Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m., June 12th, at Kannapolis City Hall with...
Kannapolis FY2023-2024 proposed budget presented to City Council
Police say the man struck by gunfire during an officer-involved shooting Sunday in west...
CMPD releases body cam footage in deadly officer-involved shooting