CMS teacher arrested in Gaston County on sex charge stemming from Texas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) teacher was arrested in Gaston County on Monday in relation to a sex charge stemming from the state of Texas.

According to the US Marshals Service, 49-year-old Makalani Jones was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Bell County, Texas, charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

At the time of the alleged incident, Jones was a music teacher within the Killeen Independent School District. He was accused of sexual assault by one of his students.

Following the allegations, Jones fled to North Carolina, where he became employed at Hidden Valley Elementary School in northeast Charlotte.

CMS said Tuesday that it is “gathering details” regarding the allegations, and said Jones has been suspended with pay.

The Gaston County Police Department said it arrested Jones on behalf of the US Marshals.

Records show he is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail.

Marshals said Jones is in the extradition process back to Texas, but could not offer a timeline on how long that could take.

