CMPD releases body cam footage in deadly officer-involved shooting
The shooting happened following the armed robbery of a nearby Food Lion.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting of Kevin Boston in June 2022.
Boston was believed to have been involved in the armed robbery of a Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road on June 27. Officers said they found him nearby and he began to shoot at them, hitting two police cars.
Officers then said they fired back. Boston later died of his injuries.
The footage was released almost a year later, on May 23, 2023.
The release comes after a review by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and an internal CMPD investigation.
No charges will be filed against either officer involved in the shooting.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the full-length body-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Kevin Boston. There is a link to the whole video, including the shooting, below.
The videos can be accessed through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Newsroom page.
