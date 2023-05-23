CMPD releases body cam footage in deadly officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the body cam footage from the officer-involved shooting of Kevin Boston in June 2022.

Boston was believed to have been involved in the armed robbery of a Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road on June 27. Officers said they found him nearby and he began to shoot at them, hitting two police cars.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies after armed robbery leads to officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte, police say]

Officers then said they fired back. Boston later died of his injuries.

The footage was released almost a year later, on May 23, 2023.

The release comes after a review by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and an internal CMPD investigation.

No charges will be filed against either officer involved in the shooting.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released the full-length body-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Kevin Boston. There is a link to the whole video, including the shooting, below.

The videos can be accessed through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Newsroom page.

