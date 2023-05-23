Chase with deputies in Rowan Co. leads to long list of charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Rowan County faces more than a dozen charges after an incident with law enforcement on Monday night.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Ebony Nicole Eddie, 42, with assault w/deadly weapon w/int to kill inflict serious injury, three charges of assault with deadly weapon, arson-attempting to burn dwelling houses breaking and entering terrorize/injure, two counts failure to appear/comply, resist obstruct delay officer - non assault, flee to elude - felony, speeding, drive left of center, failure to stop at stoplight, and hit and run property damage. Bond was set at $231,000.

Some of the charges involve Davidson County, one failure to appear charge is from Cabarrus County.

The arrest was made in the 1500 block of Sherrills Ford Rd. at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available later this morning.

