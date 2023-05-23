PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chase with deputies in Rowan Co. leads to long list of charges

Ebony Eddie, 42, was charged on Monday night.
Ebony Eddie, 42, was charged on Monday night.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Rowan County faces more than a dozen charges after an incident with law enforcement on Monday night.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Ebony Nicole Eddie, 42, with assault w/deadly weapon w/int to kill inflict serious injury, three charges of assault with deadly weapon, arson-attempting to burn dwelling houses breaking and entering terrorize/injure, two counts failure to appear/comply, resist obstruct delay officer - non assault, flee to elude - felony, speeding, drive left of center, failure to stop at stoplight, and hit and run property damage. Bond was set at $231,000.

Some of the charges involve Davidson County, one failure to appear charge is from Cabarrus County.

The arrest was made in the 1500 block of Sherrills Ford Rd. at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available later this morning.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollar General on Highway 601 was robbed on Saturday, according to deputies.
Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving two...
Charlotte police investigating armed robbery involving 6 and 12-year-old
The fire was reported at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Four displaced following house fire in China Grove
A GoFundMe for a man who was killed in a major fire in Charlotte has raised more than $3,000 so...
GoFundMe created for the family of father-of-four who died in Charlotte fire

Latest News

The area that makes up Charlotte, Gastonia and Concord is the only major metropolitan area to...
List: Charlotte among top 5 hottest housing markets in the U.S.
The action concludes on Sunday night with the running of the Coca-Cola 600.
Expect more traffic in advance of race events at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Cabarrus County Career and Leadership Institute teambuilding.
Cabarrus Career and Leadership Institute gears up for second year
The 14 graduates of Retail Lab completed an application-based, six-week immersive boot camp on...
Cabarrus Center Retail Lab graduates 14 local entrepreneurs, awards 5 grants