Charlotte Fire identifies two killed in massive SouthPark construction fire

The men died in last week’s five-alarm fire at an unfinished apartment complex.
Officials identified Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes as the victims in last week's massive fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has identified the two men killed in the massive construction fire in south Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood last week.

According to Charlotte Fire, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victims to be Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes.

Firefighters recovered the bodies from the debris on Liberty Row Drive on Friday.

The deaths of Sherrill and Holmes came after an apartment complex still under construction burst into flames on Thursday morning after a spray foam insulation trailer caught fire.

Within hours of the fire breaking out, firefighters said 15 people were rescued, but two were unaccounted for.

Firefighters were able to rescue a crane operator who had been trapped high above the smoke and flames.

The five-alarm fire was the city’s first of the year.

Charlotte Fire, along with numerous other city and state leaders, offered their condolences to the families of Sherrill and Holmes.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

