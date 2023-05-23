Charlotte Fire identifies two killed in massive SouthPark construction fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has identified the two men killed in the massive construction fire in south Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood last week.

According to Charlotte Fire, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victims to be Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 7700 block Liberty Row Dr. pic.twitter.com/ECHZNFiYjb — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 23, 2023

Firefighters recovered the bodies from the debris on Liberty Row Drive on Friday.

The deaths of Sherrill and Holmes came after an apartment complex still under construction burst into flames on Thursday morning after a spray foam insulation trailer caught fire.

Within hours of the fire breaking out, firefighters said 15 people were rescued, but two were unaccounted for.

Firefighters were able to rescue a crane operator who had been trapped high above the smoke and flames.

The five-alarm fire was the city’s first of the year.

Charlotte Fire, along with numerous other city and state leaders, offered their condolences to the families of Sherrill and Holmes.

