Cabarrus Career and Leadership Institute gears up for second year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A select group of local high school students will soon begin a seven-week journey highlighting business and career opportunities in Cabarrus County.

Through daylong interactive experiences, the Cabarrus County Career and Leadership Institute provides teens with a unique way to learn about the people and functions that support the growing County.

During a May 4 program orientation, students learned they’d dive into fields like healthcare, county and city services, e-commerce fulfillment, economic development, tourism, motorsports, aviation, manufacturing and retail. On May 16, the group reconvened for an outing at a Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game to continue team-building efforts.

Former Cabarrus County Commissioner Diane Honeycutt worked with members of the steering committee to develop the program concept and stage its successful inaugural year.

Honeycutt is excited for its return.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to sit with and ask questions of local business leaders as they discuss the vast array of job opportunities offered in Cabarrus,” Honeycutt said. “They get a look at the inner workings of strong local organizations while plugging into a network of individuals that will serve as mentors and resources for their future.”

In addition to Honeycutt, steering committee members include Cabarrus Economic Development Executive Director Page Castrodale, Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, Cabarrus Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris, Concord City Council Member Jennifer Parsley, Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne and Cabarrus County Business Systems Analyst Brittany Yoder.

In June, students are slated to visit Atrium Health Cabarrus, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Cabarrus County Government, Concord City Government, Kannapolis City Government, Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce.

“At first I thought this was just going to look good on college applications, but now I’m realizing how fortunate I am to have had this as an experience,” Central Cabarrus High School student Owais Kamran said at the conclusion of last year’s program. “I’ve learned about so many different careers, most of which I didn’t even know existed.”

Watch the inaugural group in action and hear about the program from their perspective here: https://youtu.be/1gDM54SRRy0.

This year’s group includes: Alexandra Estrada Medina (A.L. Brown High School), Ashlyn Blue (Cabarrus Early College of Technology), Camila Avina Sanchez (Concord Highschool), Camille Brown (Cabarrus Early College), David Wirl (Concord Academy), Drake Watts (A.L. Brown High School), Eliezer Huete (Hickory Ridge High School), Ella Batson (Jay M. Robinson High School), Emma Lloyd (Mount Pleasant High School), Emma Shea (Cox Mill High School), Jackson Riley (Jay M. Robinson High School), Jaeda Watts-Nelson (West Cabarrus High School), Khamron Simon (Cabarrus County Performance Learning Center), Kiersten Burden (A.L. Brown High School), Lathan Lopez (Central Cabarrus High School), Lee Victoria (Concord Highschool), Matthew Torres (Cox Mill High School), Melanie Ortiz Torres (A.L. Brown High School), Michelle Kpeli (Northwest Cabarrus High School), Molly Bobrek (Mount Pleasant High School), Priya White (West Cabarrus High School), Rylea Ross (Central Cabarrus High School) and T’Mia Powell (Hickory Ridge High School).

Sessions start on June 22 and run weekly through August 3, wrapping with a graduation ceremony.

