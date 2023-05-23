$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
(Gray News) – Regal Cinemas is making it a little more affordable to go to the movie theater this summer.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of the family movie included in the Summer Movie Express.
Regals Summer Movie Express runs May 23 through Sept. 6, but some theaters will only participate in the nine weeks that align with the local school system’s summer break schedule.
The weekly movie lineup includes:
Week 1 — May 23 & 24
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Abominable
Week 2 — May 30 & 31
- The Croods: A New Age
- Shrek Forever After
Week 3 — June 6 & 7
- Puss in Boots
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Week 4 — June 13 & 14
- Sing
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Week 5 — June 20 & 21
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Week 6 — June 27 & 28
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Week 7 — July 4 & 5
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
Week 8 — July 11 & 12
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- The Paw Patrol
Week 9 — July 18 & 19
- The Bad Guys
- Playing with Fire
Week 10 — July 25 & 26
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Sing 2
Week 11 — August 1 & 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Dolittle
Week 12 — August 8 & 9
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Curious George
Week 13 — August 15 & 16
- Minions
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Week 14 — August 22 & 23
- Shrek
- Kung Fu Panda
Week 15 — August 29 & 30
- Trolls World Tour
- Despicable Me
Week 16 — September 5 & 6
- Despicable Me 3
- Spirit Untamed
