WATCH LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott set to make White House bid official

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sen. Tim Scott will formally announce his decision to run for President of the United States Monday at Charleston Southern University.

Toward the end of April, Scott announced after a town hall in downtown Charleston that he’d have a decision on his presidential campaign Monday. The Republican Senator filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 on Friday, according to the Federal Elections Commission’s website.

Scott had been touring multiple states headlining his Faith in America tour and now the day has come for the official announcement.

The 57-year-old launched his presidential exploratory committee last month and emphasized his faith, his race, and growing up as the son of a single mother.

Scott’s announcement will kick off a week that will take him to Iowa on Wednesday where he will tour a Christian school in the morning before hosting a town hall later that evening before heading to New Hampshire on Thursday.

A $5.5 million ad campaign will also begin in those states this week and run through the first GOP presidential debate in late August.

Scott starts his bid with more campaign dollars than any of his 2024 rivals — roughly $22 million that he can automatically convert from his U.S. Senate campaign account to a presidential campaign. The figure is the most any candidate in history has had when beginning a campaign for president, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Scott joins other candidates entering the race for the GOP nomination, including former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Several others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also are weighing 2024 campaigns.

Former President Donald Trump’s team released a statement on Scott’s announcement stating that “Tim Scott’s entrance means Scott sees the same thing as others: the path to 2nd place is wide open.”

Members of the South Carolina Democratic Party also weighed in their comments.

“Tim Scott tries to make himself a moderate Republican to the press yet, he cannot name a single policy difference between himself and Donald Trump,” Dorchester County Democratic Party Chair Richard Hayes said. “Tim Scott has been a champion for special interests and big corporations at the expense of working families.”

South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain also released a statement after news came of the Scott’s filing.

“Here in South Carolina, we know how dangerous Tea Party extremist Tim Scott is, and based on the last few weeks, the rest of America is finding out too,” Spain said. “From promising to sign the most conservative abortion ban possible as president, to doubling down on his role as ‘architect’ of the 2017 GOP tax scam that pushed tax cuts for the ultra wealthy at the expense of working families, Scott has proven himself to be just as MAGA as the rest of the 2024 field.”

The announcement is set to kick off this morning at 11 a.m. and doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.