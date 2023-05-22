Teen hurt in shooting at Gastonia McDonald’s, 18-year-old in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old boy was injured in an overnight shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Gastonia, authorities said.

Police said it happened Sunday night in the parking of the McDonald’s on West Franklin Boulevard. There are a number of businesses in that area.

The parking lot was seen blocked with crime scene tape and there were several evidence markers on the ground.

Police said the teen was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said they got a description of the suspect and of the vehicle he was driving. That suspect, identified as Martin Linarez Rojas, 18, of Gastonia, was found and arrested two hours later.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. Police said they’re still working to determine if Rojas and the victim knew each other.

