PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teen hurt in shooting at Gastonia McDonald’s, 18-year-old in custody

There are a number of businesses in that area.
Martin Rojas was arrested after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old at a Gastonia McDonald's.
Martin Rojas was arrested after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old at a Gastonia McDonald's.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old boy was injured in an overnight shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Gastonia, authorities said.

Police said it happened Sunday night in the parking of the McDonald’s on West Franklin Boulevard. There are a number of businesses in that area.

The parking lot was seen blocked with crime scene tape and there were several evidence markers on the ground.

Police said the teen was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said they got a description of the suspect and of the vehicle he was driving. That suspect, identified as Martin Linarez Rojas, 18, of Gastonia, was found and arrested two hours later.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm. Police said they’re still working to determine if Rojas and the victim knew each other.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this shooting as they come in.

Police said it happened Sunday night in the parking of the McDonald’s on West Franklin Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
The remains of a man were found Saturday afternoon on Old Pineville Road.
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took...
Union Co. deputies searching for suspects in senior prank
The owner of The Artisan's Palate in NoDa said the restaurant was vandalized hours before a...
Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch

Latest News

The owner of The Artisan's Palate in NoDa said the restaurant was vandalized hours before a...
Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch
The Dollar General on Highway 601 was robbed on Saturday, according to deputies.
Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money
Cow
Cow at SC facility tests positive for Mad Cow Disease
Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch