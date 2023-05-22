PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Quiet, calm stretch of weather majority of the week

Temperatures should hit the upper 70s to low 80s.
Most neighborhoods are starting out in the 50s early Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re looking at a pretty decent stretch of weather, with a mix of sunshine and clouds for the majority of the week.

Most neighborhoods are starting out in the 50s early Monday morning. There is a little bit of fog in some places.

Temperatures should hit the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our next chance of rain isn’t until Thursday, but it’s only a 10% chance. We’re watching models for potential showers for Memorial Day weekend.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
The remains of a man were found Saturday afternoon on Old Pineville Road.
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took...
Union Co. deputies searching for suspects in senior prank
Breaking News
NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch

Latest News

Quiet, calm stretch of weather majority of the week
Cooler, cloudy weather this week as cold front moves in
Forecast high temperatures for the Charlotte area
Warm and dry through Wednesday
Today's high temperatures
Cooler, cloudy weather this week as cold front moves in