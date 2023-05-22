Quiet, calm stretch of weather majority of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re looking at a pretty decent stretch of weather, with a mix of sunshine and clouds for the majority of the week.

Most neighborhoods are starting out in the 50s early Monday morning. There is a little bit of fog in some places.

Temperatures should hit the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our next chance of rain isn’t until Thursday, but it’s only a 10% chance. We’re watching models for potential showers for Memorial Day weekend.

