Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch

The venue raised more than $2,000, despite the damage done.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A NoDa restaurant raised more than $2,000 for local breast cancer support, despite having been vandalized hours earlier.

The Artisan’s Palate posted a photo of their broken front door on social media Saturday morning. Someone had broken the front door, garage door, at least one window, and stolen alcohol, according to the owner, Christa Csoka.

“We’re about as small as small businesses get and hits like this can hit HARD,” the social media post read in part.

The restaurant was scheduled to have two performances of “Mean Girls: The Drag Brunch” that day as part of a month-long fundraising effort for Carolina Breast Friends.

Carolina Breast Friends is a Charlotte-based organization that provides resources and support to breast cancer patients.

Palate patrons raised more than $2,100 for the organization through the two brunch performances alone with donations accepted through the end of May.

No arrest information was immediately available.

Congresswoman Alma Adams tweeted out a statement in response to the vandalism that read, in part, “Hateful rhetoric begets hateful actions. Love begets love.”

