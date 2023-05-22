Police: Man shot in foot following altercation in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured after being shot in the foot in Denver, NC on Sunday according to law enforcement.

“On May 21, 2023, around 8:00 p.m. deputies responded to an incident in the 2100 block of Mount Zion Church Road where individuals were in the roadway firing weapons at each other. When they arrived on the scene, officers observed two men standing in the roadway yelling at an individual in the carport of a nearby home,” according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the men in the roadway told officers he had been struck in the foot by a gunshot fired by the man at the residence identified as Joshua David Grigg, 36, of Mount Zion Church Road. Lincoln County EMS responded to the scene and treated Dylan McClure for the wound in his foot,” according to the LCSO.

Grigg was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting and was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and a judge issued a $20,000 secured bond.

