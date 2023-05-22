Pink Cupcake Walk 2023 and #TeamMolly: Mark your calendar and sign up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark your calendar, and #TeamMolly get ready to unite! The Pink Cupcake Walk, presented by Truist, is back for its third year at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday, October 7th.

This unique celebration lifts up local breast cancer Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters. It’s different than most typical walks, in that it’s four laps around Truist Field (one mile total), home of the Charlotte Knights. You’ll enjoy mini cupcakes from four bakeries while walking laps, all with live music, and a party emceed by WBTV’s Molly Grantham. The Pink Cupcake Walk is once again partnering with WBTV and Go Jen Go, a non-profit that provides financial assistance to families in the greater Charlotte area who facing the financial burden of breast cancer.

No matter what local breast cancer charities you like to support, we invite everyone to this central location to help local Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters. If you sign up to join us, you’ll get the 2023 Pink Cupcake Walk t-shirt. This year we have two shirt options: choose from a Supporter shirt, or if you’ve ever battled or are battling, the collaborative shirt that recognizes all Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters. You will be asked to choose one of the two when selecting your t-shirt.

The Pink Cupcake Walk starts at 10 am with gates to the field opening at 8:30 am.

Register today. Get your friends and family to register with you. It’ll be a morning of love, support, and FUN.

It’s $30 to register to join the team. For that, you’ll get the t-shirt, cupcakes, and emails from Molly Grantham leading up to the event with updates and profiles on remarkable breast cancer Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters in our community. All registered participants are automatically on #TeamMolly. In addition to that, we invite you and your friends to form a social team if you’d like to have your own group and crew under another name, too.

****T-shirts are only guaranteed if you registered prior to September 10th!! If you can choose a shirt when you register, you will receive one. If it doesn’t give that size as an option to choose, it means we are out of stock on that size***

TO REGISTER, CLICK HERE » https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/TasteofCharlotteCupcakeWalk

Thank you to our current local bakeries: Kupkake Kouture, Dream Cupcakes, and Sunshine’s Southern Kitchen

A portion of your registration fee goes to Go Jen Go but additional donations provide critical financial support to local breast cancer patients. At $50 or above, you’ll receive coins to use for food and beverage at the October 7th event that will be at Truist Field, produced by Taste of Charlotte, immediately following our walk.

