One hurt in shooting at McDonald’s in Gastonia, police say

There are a number of businesses in that area.
Police said it happened Sunday night in the parking of the McDonald’s on West Franklin Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Gastonia, authorities said.

Police said it happened Sunday night in the parking of the McDonald's on West Franklin Boulevard. There are a number of businesses in that area.

The parking lot was seen blocked with crime scene tape and there were several evidence markers on the ground.

Police said one man was shot, but didn’t provide a name or age.

According to authorities, there is no suspect in custody right now and they did not say what happened prior to the shooting that led to the gunfire.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this shooting as they come in.

