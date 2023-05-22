PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say

Mohamed Mubarez
Mohamed Mubarez(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By Rodney Overton
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - A well-timed passing train spelled the end of the road for a driver in a 125-mph chase in Halifax County last week, deputies said.

The incident began Monday around 10:30 p.m. when Deputy Curry Roberts was on patrol in the city limits of Enfield, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

During an attempted traffic stop, a driver, Mohamed Mubarez, took off in a purple Dodge Charger with a Scat Pack Hemi, deputies told CBS 17.

“The vehicle sped up, reaching speeds of 125 mph while also passing cars in a no-passing zone,” deputies said in the release about the May 15 incident.

After about four miles of the chase, Mubarez turned onto Moore Farm Road just outside of Whitakers where he was blocked by passing a train.

Mubarez was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding 125 mph in a 35-mph zone, driving left of center and failure to stop for a red light, deputies said.

He was held on a $7,500 secured bond in the Halifax County Jail.

Mubarez has a court appearance set for Thursday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
The remains of a man were found Saturday afternoon on Old Pineville Road.
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took...
Union Co. deputies searching for suspects in senior prank
The owner of The Artisan's Palate in NoDa said the restaurant was vandalized hours before a...
Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch

Latest News

Martin Rojas was arrested after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old at a Gastonia McDonald's.
Teen hurt in shooting at Gastonia McDonald’s, 18-year-old in custody
The owner of The Artisan's Palate in NoDa said the restaurant was vandalized hours before a...
Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch
The Dollar General on Highway 601 was robbed on Saturday, according to deputies.
Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money
Cow
Cow at SC facility tests positive for Mad Cow Disease
Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch