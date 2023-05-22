Looking ahead: Rain could slightly impact Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure located to the northeast of the Carolinas will continue to keep our area warm and dry through most of the week. The chances for showers will return towards the end of the week into the holiday weekend as we track a few upper-level disturbances.

• Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy

• Thursday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

The next few days are looking warm and dry with minimal chances for rain. (WBTV)

The next few days are looking warm and dry with minimal chances for rain. We will wrap up this afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tomorrow stays warm and breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds; expect highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

On Thursday, a weak cold front will push into the area giving us a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Besides a few stray showers in the morning, Friday looks like another beautiful but cooler day with highs in the mid-70s. Friday night into Memorial Day weekend, chances for rain will increase as a system off the coast tries to move back west into the Carolinas. If we do get the rain, highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If the system does not make it this far west, expect highs in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

