PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

K-9 shot after attacking Greenville County deputy

(N/A)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 was shot Sunday evening after biting a deputy and failing to release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy, who is an experienced K-9 handler, was doing a non-training activity at his home in Pickens County when he was unexpectedly bitten by the two and a half year old Belgium Malinois.

Deputies said the K-9 failed to release despite repeated verbal commands and multiple attempts by witnesses who tried to pull the dog off.

A family member of the deputy who lives nearby told the agency they rushed out and fired their own gun at the dog to save the deputy.

The K-9 passed away from the gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned that the injured handler was caring for the K-9 whose primary handler was away at training.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover after some time.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards was notified and is reviewing the incident.

MORE NEWS: Judge to hear motion requesting less prison time for Townville school shooter

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
The remains of a man were found Saturday afternoon on Old Pineville Road.
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took...
Union Co. deputies searching for suspects in senior prank
The owner of The Artisan's Palate in NoDa said the restaurant was vandalized hours before a...
Popular NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott will formally announce his decision to run for President of the United States...
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Tim Scott set to make White House bid official
Students from Victory Christian Center School in Charlotte competed in a rocketry competition...
Charlotte students shoot for the sky at rocketry competition
Souleyman Sana
North Carolina man plans to use $100,000 lottery prize to build classrooms in Mali
Martin Rojas was arrested after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old at a Gastonia McDonald's.
Teen hurt in shooting at Gastonia McDonald’s, 18-year-old in custody