GoFundMe created for the family of father-of-four who died in Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The aunt of Demonte Sherill, one of the two victims killed in a fire at a construction site in Charlotte last week, started a GoFundMe to help his family.

“Hi my name is Taclisha and I am fundraising funds for my nephew “Demonte Sherrill” who was a father of four that lost his life in a tragic fire! His kids are now left without a mother or a father! We greatly appreciate any and everything that is given. Thanks for all the thoughts, prayers, and kind words they are much needed at this difficult time,” taclisha wrote on the page.

The fundraiser was created on Saturday and already has raised more than $3,000, and has a goal of $5,000. Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said over 90 firefighters responded after several calls began coming in at 9 a.m. Ultimately, five alarms were called and 15 other workers who were trapped in the fire were rescued.

