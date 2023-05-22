Four displaced following house fire in China Grove

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced after a fire heavily damaged their home on Sunday night in China Grove.

The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. on West Stokes Street. Fire officials said when they arrived they found the attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The home is a total loss, according to officials.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the displaced family. No injuries were reported.

