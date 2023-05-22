PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte police investigating armed robbery involving 6 and 12-year-old

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in south west Charlotte on Sunday involving two juveniles.

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. on the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle near South Tryon Street, according to CMPD.

The police report states that the suspects stole a woman’s phone by deceiving her. When she tried to get it back, they allegedly threatened her with “bodily injury by a firearm” when she tried to get it back.

Police have not said what involvement the juveniles have in the case yet.

CMPD is holding a press briefing on the investigation on Monday at 2:30 p.m. which will be included in this story live.

