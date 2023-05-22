Building “STEAM” sidewalk mural added to North Carolina Research Campus

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Cabarrus Community College advertising and graphic design instructor Bailey Wingler, developed an interactive sidewalk mural on the North Carolina Research Campus in collaboration with Kannapolis City Schools arts instructor Chelsea Anderson, and high school student Noelle Anthony.

With a theme of “Building STEAM in Kannapolis,” the mural features colorful elements that reference healthy living, research, and plants.

The mural is located at 500 Laureate Way in front of the UNC Nutrition Research Institute.

