7-year-old seriously injured in accidental shooting in Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year old girl was seriously injured after she was accidentally shot in Catawba County on Monday.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 8900 block of Reepsville Road, which is in the Vale area.

Deputies said family members explained that the shooting was accidental.

The girl’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Officials said they cannot comment on any pending charges at this time.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

