1 charged after Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in a shooting Sunday that left another man hurt in Rock Hill, according to police.

Rock Hill police said it happened around 3:50 p.m. at 851 Heckle Blvd. A 33-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, Johntavious Burris, 33, of Rock Hill, shot the man due to an ongoing dispute then left the scene.

Johntavious Burris, 33 (Rock Hill Police Department)

Officers were able to get Burris to turn himself in at the Rock Hill Law Enforcement Center.

Burris was charged with assault and battery 1st degree.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.