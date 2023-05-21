Warm and dry through Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week looks quiet with a nice stretch of warm and dry conditions through Wednesday.

Towards the end of the week, there will be chances for a few showers but not any significant rainfall.

• Monday: Sun & cloud mix, warm

• Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy

• Wednesday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

An area of high pressure to our north will keep conditions quiet and dry to kick off the week. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day on Monday with highs ranging from the lower 70s and in the mountains to lower 80s in Charlotte. Tuesday stays warm and breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds; expect highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

On Thursday, a weak cold front will push into the area giving us a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Besides a few stray showers in the morning, Friday looks like another beautiful day with high near 80 degrees. For now, the outlook for Memorial Day weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the 80s.

Elissia Wilson

