PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Savannah Police: Person driving stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits officer’s car

The collision happened near Victory Dr. and Florance St.
The collision happened near Victory Dr. and Florance St.(Shea Schrader)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say an officer’s car was hit and damaged after a person driving a stolen vehicle ran a stop sign.

The Savannah Police Department says it happened around 8:20 P.M. Saturday near the intersection of Victory Drive and Florance Street.

According to SPD, the officer is okay and the person suspected of driving the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

Stay with WTOC as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of a man were found Saturday afternoon on Old Pineville Road.
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert when approaching the work zone.
4-day lane closure on I-85 in Rowan Co. next week
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

Protagonist Brewery is honoring Charlotte firefighters this weekend.
Protagonist Brewery raising money to support Charlotte Fire after battling 5-alarm fire
A new photo of Madalina Cojocari was released Tuesday, the day of her 12th birthday.
Search for Madalina Cojocari stretches into sixth month
Malik Walker
Matthews police looking for missing man
Christopher Pearson in court on Saturday, May 20, after being arrested in connection to the...
Father of mass shooting victim speaks out during bond hearing