Protagonist Brewery raising money to support Charlotte Fire after battling 5-alarm fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -This weekend, Protagonist Beer is raising money to donate to Charlotte Fire.

Julia Schreck, a manager at Protagonist Beer in LoSo said its’ owner wanted to do something to show firefighters they are appreciated after battling the 5-alarm fire on Thursday at an apartment construction site.

“Our Owner thought it would be a really nice gesture to rename our core beer ‘Queen Charlotte,’ named after our city to the 43, representing the 43 fire departments in Charlotte that were fighting the 5-alarm fire on Thursday,” said Schreck.

With each order, customers had the option to donate to the fire department.

Customers like David Adams and Lorraine Heighton say it was an easy decision to donate and make drink the “43.”

“My grandfather was a firefighter volunteer for probably 20-30 years, so I just thought what way to give back and be thankful for what he did for everybody,” said Adams.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday and she picked this place because it’s for the firefighters and first responders and they’ve had an impact on our lives. Our house got hit by lightning a couple years ago and they were the first ones out to help respond and take care of us,” explained Heighton.

On top of raising money to support firefighters, Protagonist is also giving firefighters who come by a free slice of pizza and a beer, serving as another thank you.

Protagonist will wrap up their fundraiser when they close Sunday night.

