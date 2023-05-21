PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City,...
FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two more injured early Sunday morning, KCTV reports.

The shooting happened at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple officers from the Kansas City Police Department responded to the scene.

Police say that they found five victims, all believed to be adults. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were transported to the hospital.

One of the deceased victims was found outside of the lounge and the other was found inside, according to authorities.

One of the victims taken to the hospital was pronounced dead soon after arriving there. Police say one victim at the hospital remains in critical condition and the other victim is considered stable.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains of a man were found Saturday afternoon on Old Pineville Road.
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert when approaching the work zone.
4-day lane closure on I-85 in Rowan Co. next week
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

A new photo of Madalina Cojocari was released Tuesday, the day of her 12th birthday.
Search for Madalina Cojocari stretches into sixth month
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Biden: GOP must move off ‘extreme’ positions, no debt limit deal solely on its ‘partisan terms’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
The suspect, identified by police as a 34-year-old “transient,” faces possible charges of...
Good Samaritans help police find van stolen with 2 kids inside