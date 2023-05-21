Matthews police looking for missing man
Malik Walker, 23, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Extended Stay at 1424 Matthews Mint Hill Rd.
According to police, Malik Walker, 23, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Extended Stay at 1424 Matthews Mint Hill Rd.
Police said Walker is 5′6″, about 145 lbs., with medium length hair, medium length beard, a black rose tattoo on his right forearm and an additional tattoo on his left deltoid.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, white Reebok or Nautica tennis shoes and carrying a white and black checkered bag.
If you know where he is, call 704-847-5555 or 911.
