Matthews police looking for missing man

Malik Walker, 23, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Extended Stay at 1424 Matthews Mint Hill Rd.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is asking for help in finding a man missing since Saturday morning.

According to police, Malik Walker, 23, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Extended Stay at 1424 Matthews Mint Hill Rd.

Police said Walker is 5′6″, about 145 lbs., with medium length hair, medium length beard, a black rose tattoo on his right forearm and an additional tattoo on his left deltoid.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, white Reebok or Nautica tennis shoes and carrying a white and black checkered bag.

If you know where he is, call 704-847-5555 or 911.

