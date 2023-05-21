Matthews police looking for missing man

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is asking for help in finding a man missing since Saturday morning.

According to police, Malik Walker, 23, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Extended Stay at 1424 Matthews Mint Hill Rd.

Police said Walker is 5′6″, about 145 lbs., with medium length hair, medium length beard, a black rose tattoo on his right forearm and an additional tattoo on his left deltoid.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, white Reebok or Nautica tennis shoes and carrying a white and black checkered bag.

If you know where he is, call 704-847-5555 or 911.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.