Kannapolis Police Department awards presented

KANAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department recently held its annual police awards ceremony. Two members of the Kannapolis Police Department were honored with the most prestigious awards given by the department.

Officer Norman Hill was presented with the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award, given in memory of Kannapolis Police Officer Carter, who died in the line of duty on December 31, 1993.

Officer Hill joined the Patrol Division of the Kannapolis Police Department in 2017. He is a highly respected field training officer and a certified drone operator. He has received two Life Saving Awards from the department.

He worked for Cloninger Ford and Toyota for 28 years as a detailing manager before making the decision to start a new career as a police officer. He is known for his faith and love of God and said his faith led him to what he believes is his calling - to be a police officer. His peers respect him for his positive attitude, kindness, consideration, and respect for people.

Officer Hill has been married for 27 years to his wife, Eva, and they have a daughter, Jacqueline. They are active members of Kannapolis Church of God. He is the son of Vicky Eller and the late Norman Hill, Sr.

Telecommunicator Shari Hoehman was awarded the Norma C. Howard Memorial Service Award. Norma Howard was the first female and full-time civilian police employee in Kannapolis and was instrumental in establishing the records management system. This award is presented annually to a civilian police department employee who conducts both their personal and professional lives in a manner that is consistent with the department’s values and code of ethics.

Shari joined the department in 2014 as a telecommunicator. She transferred to the Records Division in 2021. She maintains records associated with investigations and interacts with citizens who requests reports and information daily. Shari serves as an Assistant Terminal Agency Coordinator which means she is responsible for ensuring all employees in the police department maintain their certifications thru regular testing. She oversees the department’s internal newsletter. Shari has a B.A. in Communications from State University of New York College at Buffalo.

She is married to Matthew, and the daughter of James and Mary Ingles.

Officers Cody Franklin and Jonathan Lambert were presented with the Police Star during the honors event. Officers Franklin and Lambert were recognized for their exemplary action beyond the call of duty during an incident that occurred in April 2023.

They responded to a report of gunshots. While in route a suspect vehicle was spotted by Officer Franklin and he attempted to pull the suspects over. When the suspects refused and sped away Officer Franklin was joined by Officer Lambert. During the pursuit the suspect began firing at the officers. The officers continued to pursue the vehicle and eventually apprehended them after a foot chase.

Lt. Jason Hinson received a commendation for exemplary service during the performance of his duties. Lt. Hinson was recognized for his work to identify the suspect of a hit and run incident that took the life of a bicyclist in April 2023. In the days following the accident Hinson extensively canvassed the area for the suspect vehicle, a blue Dodge pickup truck. He was able to find the pickup truck with damage matching the type which would have occurred during the hit and run incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division (Lt. James Livengood, Sgt. Alex Quigley, Sgt. Nicholas Corn, Sgt. Wesley Wilson, MPO Officers Tony Peeler, Brandon Wagner, Joseph VanSkiver, Arthur Reid and Police Officers Hunter Wood, John Cramer, Glenn Tingen and Norman Hill and Administrative Assistant Lauren Barnes) were recognized with a Unit Commendation for their work during the months of December 2022 and January 2023.

During these two months they were tasked with 45 new investigative cases, two homicides and an attempted homicide. They often worked 48 hours straight with little time for meals, rest or time with their families during the holidays. They were able to identify, charge and arrest the people responsible for these crimes.

The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office has praised them for their teamwork, initiative and commitment to ensuring these investigations resulted in successful arrests and follow-up which will result in successful prosecutions.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.