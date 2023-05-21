PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Grammy award-winning singer, Greenville native Peabo Bryson honored for achievements

Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named...
Grammy award-winning singer and Greenville native Peabo Bryson is honored with a street named after him in front of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By Alvieann Chandler
Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Peabo Bryson was honored before and during his concert at the Peace Center on Saturday.

Before the concert, the City of Greenville posted a sign that read “Robert Peabo Bryson Boulevard” near Academy Street towards Bon Secour and North Church Street.

Bryson was excited about this recognition.

“To have your name immortalized in the place you were born in the place you were actually born is an extraordinary event that has no peer or no rival,” said Bryson. “I don’t think it’s it’s a unique and singular kind of recognition”

Bryson was later presented with a key to the city by Mayor Knox White in the middle of his concert at the Peace Center.

Bryson was born in Greenville in 1951 and became known for his R&B voice.

He has performed duets for two Disney animated films which won him two Grammys. He performed the 1991 version of “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and the 1992 version “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Regina Belle.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
The remains of a man were found Saturday afternoon on Old Pineville Road.
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took...
Union Co. deputies searching for suspects in senior prank
Breaking News
NoDa restaurant vandalized before charity drag brunch

Latest News

The fire was reported at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Four displaced following house fire in China Grove
Carolinas Electrical Training Institute trains people of all ages who are interested in...
Training director talks recruitment, why it’s the ‘best time to be an electrician’
The mural is located at 500 Laureate Way in front of the UNC Nutrition Research Institute.
Building “STEAM” sidewalk mural added to North Carolina Research Campus
Sen. Tim Scott will formally announce his decision to run for President of the United States...
Scott set to make White House bid official Monday
Police were called to a shooting late Sunday night at a McDonald's in Gastonia.
One hurt in shooting at McDonald’s in Gastonia, police say