Cooler, cloudy weather this week as cold front moves in

We will kick off this Sunday morning with some isolated showers, but we'll get gradual clearing by afternoon.
We will kick off this Sunday morning with some isolated showers, but we'll get gradual clearing by afternoon.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will continue to move through the Carolinas this morning. A few showers will be possible early today but expect gradual clearing towards the afternoon.

  • Today: AM showers then mostly sunny
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

We will kick off this Sunday morning with some isolated showers, but we’ll get gradual clearing by afternoon with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

High pressure will build across the southeast for the middle of the week keeping the Carolinas dry. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

7 day precipitation chances
7 day precipitation chances(First Alert Weather)

Friday and next Saturday also look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

