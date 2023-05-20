PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Union Co. deputies searching for suspects in senior prank

Outlets and computer equipment were damaged, officials said.
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took...
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took part in a senior “prank” that damaged equipment throughout a Monroe school.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify the students who took part in a senior “prank” that damaged equipment throughout a Monroe school.

A group of students at Sun Valley High School are said to have poured honey onto electrical panels, printers and copiers, according to the sheriff’s office. They also allegedly spread flour and toilet paper throughout the hallways.

Videos of the events were posted on social media.

The sheriff’s office posted a response on social media titled “‘Senior Pranks;” How to Avoid Being Arrested, Prosecuted, and Fined.”

“The time and money it has and will take to clean this school and replace the electrical and computer equipment that was destroyed is still being calculated but is expected to be significant,” the post read in part.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

