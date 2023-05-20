Showers, storms possible through Sunday with dry conditions to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms this evening through Sunday morning. After the front moves through, most of next week will be quiet and dry as high pressure builds over the southeast.

Today : Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms late

Sunday : AM showers then mostly sunny.

Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant.

After a cloudy and damp start to the day we will get a few breaks in the clouds and high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This evening through the overnight, showers and thunderstorms will move through the area and some brief heavy downpours will be possible. Lows will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to lowers 60s in Charlotte.

Our Sunday morning will begin with some lingering isolated showers, but we’ll get gradual clearing by afternoon with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Car wash forecast (First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

