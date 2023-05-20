PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police looking to identify suspect shown firing several shots at Steele Creek apartments

Video from Crime Stoppers showed the suspect in dark clothing and a hood.
Video showed the suspect walk up and fire multiple shots before running away.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots at a Steele Creek apartment complex last weekend.

In video shared by Crime Stoppers, the suspect can be seen walking down a sidewalk between the apartment building and parking lot, turning to their right and firing several shots, before running into a breezeway.

A second clip shows the suspect in dark-colored clothing with a hood over their head.

The incident happened at the Rivergate Greene apartments, just off of South Tryon Street on May 13.

Officials said multiple units were struck by the gunfire, but nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Tips that lead to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

