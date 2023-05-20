Officials searching for missing 79-year-old woman near Charlotte hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 79-year-old in the Charlotte area on Friday evening.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is searching for Yoni Garcia, who was last seen near the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and is described as having a small build. She has long gray hair.

Garcia was last seen wearing a bright blue hat, a white long-sleeve shirt, a long black skirt and black high heels.

She may be also dealing with cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

