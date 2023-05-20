Morning showers, then mostly sunny Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening through the overnight, showers and thunderstorms will move through the area and some brief heavy downpours will be possible. Lows will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to lower 60s in Charlotte.

• Sunday: AM showers then mostly sunny.

• Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

• Tuesday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

Our Sunday morning will begin with some lingering isolated showers, but we’ll get gradual clearing by afternoon with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

