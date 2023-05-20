PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Human remains found in southwest Charlotte

The body of a male was found Saturday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after a body was found in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the remains of a man were found just before 1 p.m. near the wood line around 6600 Dupont Drive, in the area of an apartment complex.

Detectives said it appeared the man had been dead for a while, and that the investigation is ongoing.

