Human remains found in southwest Charlotte
The body of a male was found Saturday afternoon.
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after a body was found in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the remains of a man were found just before 1 p.m. near the wood line around 6600 Dupont Drive, in the area of an apartment complex.
Detectives said it appeared the man had been dead for a while, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Get the latest update sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News App.
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.