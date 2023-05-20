PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gastonia home damaged in overnight fire

Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.
A south Gastonia home was heavily damaged by a fire overnight Saturday.
A south Gastonia home was heavily damaged by a fire overnight Saturday.(Gastonia Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was damaged in an overnight fire Saturday in south Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, it happened on Davis Park Road. Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.

Crowders Mountain Fire & Rescue was the lead department with assistance from Gastonia Fire Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether or not there were any injuries.

WBTV is working to learn the cause of the fire. Get the latest updates sent to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

