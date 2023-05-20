Gastonia home damaged in overnight fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was damaged in an overnight fire Saturday in south Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, it happened on Davis Park Road. Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.

Crowders Mountain Fire & Rescue was the lead department with assistance from Gastonia Fire Department.

Ladder 1, Rescue 1, Engine 5, and Battalion 1 assisted Crowders Mountain Fire & Rescue on this house fire overnight on Davis Park Road in Gastonia. #GFD pic.twitter.com/AsRFsO3gIQ — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) May 20, 2023

It wasn’t immediately clear whether or not there were any injuries.

