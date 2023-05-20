Gastonia home damaged in overnight fire
Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was damaged in an overnight fire Saturday in south Gastonia.
According to the Gastonia Fire Department, it happened on Davis Park Road. Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.
Crowders Mountain Fire & Rescue was the lead department with assistance from Gastonia Fire Department.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether or not there were any injuries.
WBTV is working to learn the cause of the fire.
