Warmer temperatures, rain chances return Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer temperatures and a few showers and storms are back in the weekend forecast.

Saturday: Warm with late day scattered showers, few storms.

Sunday: Lingering showers early, otherwise drying out with decreasing clouds.

Next Week: Mainly dry, seasonable.

Our weekend will start out with patchy fog and morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

High temperatures on Saturday (WBTV First Alert Weather)

By the afternoon, high temperatures will lift back into the low to mid 80s ahead of our next cold front. That front will spark scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the mountains by the afternoon.

Rain chances will work east over the piedmont by the late evening hours, with lingering showers possible early Sunday morning in our southeastern counties.

High pressure quickly builds back in, allowing for decreasing clouds and dry conditions for the rest of our Sunday. High temperatures will top out on either side of the 80-degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will top out around 80 degrees on a daily basis with dry conditions persisting through at least Wednesday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

