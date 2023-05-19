PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Warmer temperatures, rain chances return Saturday

The weekend will get off to a warm start.
This weekend might not be a washout, but a chance of showers or two can't be ruled out, either.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warmer temperatures and a few showers and storms are back in the weekend forecast.

  • Saturday: Warm with late day scattered showers, few storms.
  • Sunday: Lingering showers early, otherwise drying out with decreasing clouds.
  • Next Week: Mainly dry, seasonable.

Our weekend will start out with patchy fog and morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

High temperatures on Saturday
High temperatures on Saturday(WBTV First Alert Weather)

By the afternoon, high temperatures will lift back into the low to mid 80s ahead of our next cold front. That front will spark scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the mountains by the afternoon.

Rain chances will work east over the piedmont by the late evening hours, with lingering showers possible early Sunday morning in our southeastern counties.

High pressure quickly builds back in, allowing for decreasing clouds and dry conditions for the rest of our Sunday. High temperatures will top out on either side of the 80-degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will top out around 80 degrees on a daily basis with dry conditions persisting through at least Wednesday. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Jasmine Connor, 32, was charged after deputies say she boarded a school bus and shouted at the...
Second case comes to light after parent charged for boarding Rowan Co. school bus
Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia
Police: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall
Officials: Shooting on CATS bus near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’

Latest News

Across the region today
Stray showers Friday ahead of cold front with rain, thunder
This weekend might not be a washout, but a chance of showers or two can't be ruled out, either.
Cloudy, cooler temps remain through next week
Across the region today
Still cool today before a weekend warm-up
Still cool today before a weekend warm-up