Stray showers Friday ahead of cold front with rain, thunder

Temperatures will stay fairly cool throughout the week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for the 80s to return this weekend along with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

  • Today: Partly sunny, a few showers possible
  • Saturday: Warmer, scattered showers & thunderstorms late
  • Sunday: Warm, isolated showers

A few stray showers will be possible for the balance of our Friday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to upper 50s and lower 60s across the piedmont.

A cold front will begin to head our way this weekend keeping the chances for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder in the forecast.

On Saturday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.  A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Sunday; highs will top out near 80 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

