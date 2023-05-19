Stray showers Friday ahead of cold front with rain, thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for the 80s to return this weekend along with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today : Partly sunny, a few showers possible

Saturday : Warmer, scattered showers & thunderstorms late

Sunday: Warm, isolated showers

A few stray showers will be possible for the balance of our Friday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to upper 50s and lower 60s across the piedmont.

A cold front will begin to head our way this weekend keeping the chances for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder in the forecast.

On Saturday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Sunday; highs will top out near 80 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

