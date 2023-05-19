Still cool today before a weekend warm-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and a coastal low-pressure system to our east, today will bring more clouds and a lingering shower risk, mainly south/east of I-85. Highs will hold the low to mid-70s today with the warmest afternoon reading likely in the foothills, where there’ll be more sunshine.

• Today: Clouds, stays cool, small rain risk

• Saturday: Warmer, late thunderstorm chance

• Next Week: Mostly dry, seasonal temps

Patchy clouds, damp and cool tonight, lows in the 50s.

The weekend will bring seasonal highs close to 80 degrees both days. A weak cool front will prompt a couple of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday morning, but much of the daylight hours appear to be rain-free.

FIRST ALERT: The morning & midday day hours around #CLT look dry Saturday, but as a front closes in on the @WBTV_News area later in the day, a thunderstorms will start to kick up & may linger until early Sunday morning. #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/mz3MEjZIYz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 19, 2023

Highs will probably hold in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees early next week with ample sunshine to go around.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

