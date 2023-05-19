PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Still cool today before a weekend warm-up

The weekend will bring seasonal highs close to 80 degrees both days.
With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and a coastal low-pressure system to our east, today will bring more clouds and a lingering shower risk.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast and a coastal low-pressure system to our east, today will bring more clouds and a lingering shower risk, mainly south/east of I-85. Highs will hold the low to mid-70s today with the warmest afternoon reading likely in the foothills, where there’ll be more sunshine.

•        Today: Clouds, stays cool, small rain risk

•        Saturday:  Warmer, late thunderstorm chance

•        Next Week: Mostly dry, seasonal temps

Patchy clouds, damp and cool tonight, lows in the 50s.

The weekend will bring seasonal highs close to 80 degrees both days. A weak cool front will prompt a couple of thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday morning, but much of the daylight hours appear to be rain-free.

Highs will probably hold in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees early next week with ample sunshine to go around.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

