Source: CMS board selects Crystal Hill as permanent superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Crystal Hill has been selected by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education as the next superintendent, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the decision. Hill has served in the interim role since late December.

The board’s decision comes after a nationwide search that was conducted in near secret. Board members opted to not reveal the identity of finalists under consideration and did not seek input from community members on the candidates under consideration.

Hill’s new contract is expected to be approved at a board meeting Friday afternoon.

Friday’s vote comes more than a year after Earnest Winston was fired from the top job.

Hill will answer questions at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Crystal Hill (CMS)

