Several Cabarrus County roads to be resurfaced over the next year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A $2.4 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to more than eight miles of Cabarrus County roads, including nine secondary road segments.

NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle will start work as early as next week to mill, resurface, and install pavement markings to various roads throughout the county including:

Wilshire Avenue from U.S. 601 to Union Street in Concord

Peach Orchard Road from the Mecklenburg County line to McKee Creek in Harrisburg

Roberta Road from Pitts School Road toward Ivydale Avenue in Concord

Charlie Walker Road from N.C. 3 to the Rowan County line in Kannapolis

Miller Road from Tuckaseegee Road to N.C. 3 in Kannapolis

The project schedule calls for completion in fall 2024.

