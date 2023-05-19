PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Several Cabarrus County roads to be resurfaced over the next year

NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle will start work as early as next week to mill, resurface, and...
NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle will start work as early as next week to mill, resurface, and install pavement markings to various roads throughout the county.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A $2.4 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to more than eight miles of Cabarrus County roads, including nine secondary road segments.

NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle will start work as early as next week to mill, resurface, and install pavement markings to various roads throughout the county including:

  • Wilshire Avenue from U.S. 601 to Union Street in Concord
  • Peach Orchard Road from the Mecklenburg County line to McKee Creek in Harrisburg
  • Roberta Road from Pitts School Road toward Ivydale Avenue in Concord
  • Charlie Walker Road from N.C. 3 to the Rowan County line in Kannapolis
  • Miller Road from Tuckaseegee Road to N.C. 3 in Kannapolis

The project schedule calls for completion in fall 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
Jasmine Connor, 32, was charged after deputies say she boarded a school bus and shouted at the...
Second case comes to light after parent charged for boarding Rowan Co. school bus
Police: Shooting near Charlotte outlet mall
Officials: Shooting on CATS bus near Charlotte outlet mall, 2 injured
Police: Teen arrested after hitting three police cars with stolen vehicle in Gastonia
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues

Latest News

The incident happened at I-85 and E. Innes St.
6 injured in suspected impaired driving crash in Salisbury
The event, organized by Piedmont Animal Rescue (PAR), is the largest event of its kind in the...
2nd annual Rescue Roundup planned for May 27 in Iredell Co.
A child was injured in a shooting off Sycamore Hill Lane, according to CMPD.
Police: Mother and child injured in accidental shooting in South Charlotte
Twenty-eight participants have completed all requirements to graduate from the 30th Anniversary...
Leadership Rowan announces graduates of Class #30