Police: Mother and child injured in accidental shooting in South Charlotte

A child was injured in a shooting off Sycamore Hill Lane, according to CMPD.
A child was injured in a shooting off Sycamore Hill Lane, according to CMPD.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old mother and her infant were injured in a shooting on Thursday night in South Charlotte on Sycamore Hill Drive.

According to a police report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident is being considered a “public accident.”

“On 05/18/2023 at 9:30 PM, officers responded to a female victim and son who were involved in an accidental shooting,” according to the police report.

The ages of the victims are listed as 21 and 0, and both were hospitalized with ‘minor injuries from gunshot wounds, according to the report.

No other information has been provided at this time.

