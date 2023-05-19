PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Myrtle Beach firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

North Myrtle Beach firefighters rescue ducklings
North Myrtle Beach firefighters rescue ducklings(North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a rainy day for a rescue by the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue team Friday afternoon who were quick to come to the aid of ducklings in distress.

B-Battalion Engine 5 was called to assist in the Barefoot Resort area after reports of ducklings who had fallen into a storm drain.

The team was able to retrieve all the baby ducks from the storm drain and reunite them with their mother who was patiently waiting from a safe distance.

Check out the photos from the rescue below.

