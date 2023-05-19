Nearby cars damaged during major Charlotte construction site fire
The heat from the fire charred several cars.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people ran from the area of a major apartment construction fire in Charlotte’s SouthPark area yesterday and were forced to abandon their cars in the parking garage next to the fire – at this hour, they still haven’t been allowed back in.
First – take a look at this video that shows just how intense this fire was – Charlotte Fire said about 2,000 degrees!
Jack Seilus, shot this video showing the exact moment the building collapsed.
Then another video from Sherita Hall shows a different angle on the closest structure to the fire -- a parking garage just a few feet away. The flames reach all the way to the parking deck.
The heat from the fire charring several cars – tires exploded, windows blown out – the interiors melted – We’re not sure exactly how many cars were impacted.
And again so far folks have not been able to get back in there - that’s one of the questions we’ll be asking this morning when Charlotte Fire has their next briefing later this morning.
