Medic: 1 killed in north Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened near Statesville Avenue.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in a north Charlotte neighborhood Friday morning, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened on Alma Court, close to the intersection of Statesville Avenue.

According to Medic, one person was found dead at the scene.

Watch the latest coverage here:

