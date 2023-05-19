PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lowcountry mother arrested for drowning child, attempting to drown another, sheriff’s office says

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A St. Helena Island woman has been arrested and is accused of drowning her child and attempting to drown another.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a home on Sam Doyle Drive at approximately 1:25 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman who was trying to drown her child.

When deputies arrived, they found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun deceased. Investigators say that Jamie Bradley-Brun most likely drowned the 6-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, she attempted to drown an 8-year-old child. A plea for help from the 8-year-old woke others in the home who were able to intervene and call 911 for help.

An autopsy to confirm Mackaya’s cause of death is being conducted at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Special Victim’s Unit-Department of Child Fatalities is working alongside the sheriff’s office in this investigation.

