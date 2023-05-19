Lend your voice to the 2023 Outdoor Recreation Community Survey in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - In January of 2023, the Town of Spencer was one of 34 local governments across the state selected by the North Carolina Department of Commerce to participate in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. The CORE program offers strategic planning and technical assistance to help communities leverage their outdoor recreation assets to bolster local economic vitality.

The CORE program is a component of the Supporting and Strengthening Resiliency in North Carolina’s Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Sectors Initiative that was awarded a $6 million U.S. Economic Development Administration State Tourism Grant.

Click here to go to the Town of Spencer Outdoor Recreation Community Survey

Through CORE, communities will collaborate with local stakeholders through a strategic planning process to identify and develop outdoor recreation assets that present economic growth opportunities. On May 11th, staff from NC Commerce met with a local workgroup named by the Town of Spencer, to begin the process of assessing local outdoor recreation assets and how they relate to the local economy.

Following the assessment process, the workgroup, town officials, and commerce staff will develop a strategic work plan focused on the Spencer outdoor recreation economy.

As part of the CORE process, town and commerce officials have created a survey to capture the opinions of people living or working in the Spencer area, around the subject of outdoor recreation and how it impacts the local economy. The information collected in the survey will help guide local and state leaders in the development of the final work plan.

The public’s participation in the survey is vitally important and greatly appreciated. Click here to begin the survey. The survey will be open until Monday, June 5.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.